Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Butler County couple returns home after finding way out of Israel following attack

A couple from Trenton had their dream vacation to the Holy Land turn deadly following the deadly attacks by Hamas.
By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County couple’s dream vacation in Israel turned dangerous after the deadly terror attack by Hamas last weekend.

Jim and Debbie Lewis of Trenton had saved money for years to visit the Middle East. Their trip was unexpectedly extended after the attack and subsequent fighting. Instead of seeing sights they spent much of their time in a bomb shelter.

“We had to get off the bus,” Debbie Lewis said. “We didn’t know why we were getting off the bus, but then they directed us to a bomb shelter. We were hearing bombs go off as we went into the bomb shelter.”

They said they spent the last few days of their trip in the shelter after contacting the US Embassy, which said to stay put.

“We were told all US-based airlines had suspended flights,” Jim Lewis said. “I called the US Embassy for help and they just said stay put, you’re in a safe location. The President had not ordered an evacuation yet.”

Against the advice of the Embassy, the Lewises found a flight from Israel to Ethiopia. They hopped flights through different countries until they arrived home on Thursday night at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

“I’m thinking our money might run out,” Debbie Lewis said. “I don’t know how long we’ll be here. I don’t know if we can get out. It was very scary.”

The couple said they were happy to be home but now have to account for an extra $8,000 in costs after their trip was unexpectedly extended and they had to improvise a way home.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
When Charmaine McGuffey became Hamilton County's sherifff in 2021, then-Prosecutor Joe Deters...
Joe Deters took Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey off Brady List ‘as a professional courtesy’
Tre Ogletree is charged with three counts of sexual battery, and a judge set his bond at...
Substitute teacher seen ‘holding hands, kissing’ student at Kings Island: Court docs
Rescue crews and law enforcement spent three hours recovering a submerged vehicle with a man...
Body recovered from submerged vehicle in Warren County pond, police say
Colerain Township police are investigating a fatal stabbing outside of the Dominos.
Stabbing at Dominos leaves 1 man dead, police spokesman says

Latest News

Perfect North Slopes transformers for fall
Perfect North Slopes transformers for fall
Anthony Howard, 53, was arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing a corpse and tampering with...
Man accused of abusing corpse in homicide investigation, court docs say
Torres Randolph, 26, is facing charges of public indecency and obstructing official business,...
Man arrested, accused of exposing himself 4 different times in public
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
Union: ‘Layoffs at our plant.’ Ford plans cuts at Sharonville amid UAW strike