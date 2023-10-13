Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Celebrating Halloween 2023 in the Greater Cincinnati Area

The top costume themes in the Greater Cincinnati Area as of Oct. 13 are Barbie, renaissance,...
The top costume themes in the Greater Cincinnati Area as of Oct. 13 are Barbie, renaissance, witches, fairies and Wednesday Addams.(MGN via Pexels)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As people across the globe prepare for “Spooky season,” residents in the Greater Cincinnati Area hang their haunting decorations and prepare for their unique traditions for Halloween.

What was once an ancient Celtic festival is now a Westernized month-long string of events filled with candy corn, scary movies, the color orange and costumes.

Halloween is an old Samhain tradition that marked the end of summer and “the harvest,” signifying the start of darkness and winter - a time of year that the Celts often associated with death, according to the History Channel.

The origins of costumes & what’s trending

Since the early times of these festivals, people have always dressed in some kind of costume or disguise, such as animal skins and masks, for centuries during Halloween celebrations.

But it wasn’t until the mid-1900s that costumes began to modernize into what we know today.

A report conducted by Frightgeist collected data from Google Trends to decipher the most popular costume themes of 2023.

The top costume themes in the Greater Cincinnati Area as of Oct. 13 are Barbie, renaissance, witches, fairies and Wednesday Addams.

CityCostumes/Theme on Friday, Oct. 13
Cincinnati, OHBarbie
Dayton, OHBarbie
Columbus, OHBarbie
Lima, OHMorticia Addams
Zanesville, OHDinosaur
Youngstown, OHBarbie
Toledo, OHBarbie
Cleveland, OHBarbie
Lexington, KYBarbie
Louisville, KYBarbie
Bowling Green, KYBarbie
Evansville, INBarbie
Terra Haute, INBarbie
Indianapolis, INBarbie
Lafayette, INPolice Officer
Ft. Wayne, INBarbie

Candy & the idea of trick-or-treating

While it is unknown when and where the phrase trick-or-treating came from, the origins of the act are traced all the way back to the ninth century, according to the History Channel.

After Christianity spread to Northern Europe, Nov. 2 was designated as All Souls’ Day, which often consisted of celebrations that were similar to the Celtic festival.

Editors with the channel report that poor people would visit the homes of wealthier families and receive pastries called “soul cakes.” In exchange, the poor would promise to pray for the families’ dead relatives.

In 1951, trick-or-treating became a firm tradition in United States pop culture after the term was depicted in a Peanuts comic strip, the History Channel said.

The National Retail Federation reports that Americans are expected to spend $3.6 billion on candy this year.

Based on each city’s website and Facebook pages, most neighborhoods across the Tri-State will have trick-or-treating on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Kentucky
  • Newport: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Florence: Oct. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at Thomas More Stadium, 7950 Freedom Way.
  • Covington: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Bellevue: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Boone County: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Fort Wright: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Fort Mitchell: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Edgewood: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Crescent Springs: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Crestview Springs: Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crestview Hills Town Center.
  • Lakeside Park: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Ludlow: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Cold Spring: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Dayton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Fort Thomas: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Highland Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Silver Grove: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Southgate: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Wilder: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Ohio
  • Hamilton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • West Chester Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Liberty Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Trenton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Goshen Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Loveland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Blue Ash: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Lockland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • North College Hill: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Mariemont: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Montgomery: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Deer Park: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Silverton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Lebanon: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Mason: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Franklin: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Maineville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Deerfield Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Indiana
  • Lawrenceburg: Oct. 29 from 1-3 p.m. for trunk or treat at Ludlow Hill Park. Hill Park
  • Aurora: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

When it comes to giving out candy to trick-or-treaters, some people may want to buy the most popular kinds.

According to the Candy Store, Blow Pops were Ohioans’ favorite candy and Reese’s Cups were voted best in Kentucky.

StateFirst ChoiceSecond ChoiceThird Choice
OhioBlow PopsM&MsStarbursts
KentuckyReese’s CupsHot TamalesSwedish Fish
IndianaStarburstsHot TamalesJolly Ranchers

Don’t see your neighborhood for trick-or-treat times? Please click here to let us know! These times will continue to be updated throughout October.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
When Charmaine McGuffey became Hamilton County's sherifff in 2021, then-Prosecutor Joe Deters...
Joe Deters took Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey off Brady List ‘as a professional courtesy’
Tre Ogletree is charged with three counts of sexual battery, and a judge set his bond at...
Substitute teacher seen ‘holding hands, kissing’ student at Kings Island: Court docs
Rescue crews and law enforcement spent three hours recovering a submerged vehicle with a man...
Body recovered from submerged vehicle in Warren County pond, police say
Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at the age...
Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dies at age 84

Latest News

John Snyder II and Katherine Snyder purposely caused the blunt-force trauma death of 8-year-old...
Trial begins for parents accused of killing adopted son, abusing 5 other kids
Anthony Howard, 53, was arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing a corpse and tampering with...
Man strips homicide victim’s clothes, possessions off body: Court docs
Colerain Township police are investigating a fatal stabbing outside of the Dominos.
Stabbing at Dominos leaves 1 man dead, police spokesman says
Indiana State Police are investigating a serious injury crash that shut down I-74 westbound in...
1 lane of I-74 westbound in Batesville open following fatal crash
Deadly stabbing on Colerain Avenue
Deadly stabbing on Colerain Avenue