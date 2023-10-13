Erlanger police mourn the loss of retired canine sergeant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is in mourning after losing retired Canine Sgt. Asco.

From 2013-2020, Sgt. Asco served the citizens of Erlanger alongside retired Lt. Chad Girdler.

The canine was responsible for 157 arrested and over 500 deployments.

In 2018, Sgt. Asco was awarded the Medal of Valor for his bravery while serving the Erlanger community.

After Lt. Girdler retired, Asco stayed with him and enjoyed his time off, the police department said.

“Since he retired, his days have been filled with lots of love and treats. His favorite things were running along the fence with the neighbor dogs, taking walks, and playing his little puppy sister,” Girdler wrote.

Police say Asco was not just a tool for their department, but a part of the family too.

Sgt. Asco will be laid to rest Friday at Highland Cemetery at the Northern Kentucky Police K9 Monument at 3:30 p.m.

