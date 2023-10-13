Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Erlanger police mourn the loss of retired canine sergeant

Erlanger police mourn the loss of retired Sgt. Canine Asco.
Erlanger police mourn the loss of retired Sgt. Canine Asco.(Erlanger Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is in mourning after losing retired Canine Sgt. Asco.

From 2013-2020, Sgt. Asco served the citizens of Erlanger alongside retired Lt. Chad Girdler.

The canine was responsible for 157 arrested and over 500 deployments.

In 2018, Sgt. Asco was awarded the Medal of Valor for his bravery while serving the Erlanger community.

After Lt. Girdler retired, Asco stayed with him and enjoyed his time off, the police department said.

“Since he retired, his days have been filled with lots of love and treats. His favorite things were running along the fence with the neighbor dogs, taking walks, and playing his little puppy sister,” Girdler wrote.

Police say Asco was not just a tool for their department, but a part of the family too.

Sgt. Asco will be laid to rest Friday at Highland Cemetery at the Northern Kentucky Police K9 Monument at 3:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
When Charmaine McGuffey became Hamilton County's sherifff in 2021, then-Prosecutor Joe Deters...
Joe Deters took Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey off Brady List ‘as a professional courtesy’
Tre Ogletree is charged with three counts of sexual battery, and a judge set his bond at...
Substitute teacher seen ‘holding hands, kissing’ student at Kings Island: Court docs
FILE - Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at...
Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dies at age 84
Cincinnati police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Avondale.
Police: Man in critical condition after Avondale shooting

Latest News

Indiana State Police are investigating a serious injury crash that shut down I-74 westbound in...
I-74 westbound in Batesville shut down due to serious injury crash
War in Israel
Man with Tri-State ties returns to Israel as reserve military soldier
Colerain Township police are investigating a fatal stabbing outside of the Dominos.
Stabbing at Dominos leaves 1 man dead, police spokesman says
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Showers and storms to move into Tri-State Friday night