Extra security at Sycamore Community Schools

Sycamore Community School District announced that an increase in security will be at the...
Sycamore Community School District announced that an increase in security will be at the schools on Friday as a precaution.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sycamore Community Schools will have extra security Friday as a “precautionary measure,” a school spokesperson confirmed.

While no threats have been made to any of the schools this week, the district asked local law enforcement agencies to increase their presence around the schools to reassure that students and staff are safe.

“We continue to be vigilant in our efforts to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff. You may notice increased police presence at all of our schools beginning tomorrow as a precautionary measure,” the district wrote.

Sycamore Community School District is made up of seven schools total.

Earlier this week, three Greater Cincinnati schools were targets of a swatting incident: Clark Montessori High School, Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School and Withrow High School.

A juvenile was arrested Thursday after making the false 911 call that evacuated Mt. Healthy High School on Wednesday, police said.

On Thursday, Withrow High School was on lockdown after a student made a threat of violence toward the school.

While the district said no weapon was found, the student was taken into custody.

