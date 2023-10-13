FIRST ALERT: Blustery with showers, storms overnight with weekend cool down

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued by the First Alert Weather Team for late Friday night through Saturday morning.

The timeline of showers moving in begins around 11 p.m. in our far western counties and rain will move eastward throughout the night. The slim risk of storms that bring threats of gusty winds and downpours will arrive between 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. with the Cincinnati metro seeing the peak of storm threats between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

The Queen Bee Half Marathon and Four Mile race downtown begin at 7:30 a.m. with the chance of some lightning, though the greater risk will be wet roads and blustery conditions. It’ll also remain wet and blustery for those tailgating for the University of Cincinnati’s Homecoming game that kicks off at noon.

Total rainfall amounts with this system tonight through Saturday morning will range between a tenth of an inch to a half of an inch for most, though locally higher amounts are possible in heavy downpours or thunderstorms.

Wrap-around moisture behind the cold front will bring scattered showers on Saturday - especially in the afternoon along with cloudy skies and blustery wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will also see some light rain chances from the north-northwest, but it will only be isolated in the afternoon.

Otherwise it’ll be mostly cloudy and gloomy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s with blustery wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Have the rain gear and have a thick jacket for the Bengals game on Sunday afternoon.

Cloudy conditions linger into Monday and Tuesday along with chilly air. We can’t rule out chances of light showers or areas of drizzle both Monday and Tuesday with morning lows in the mid 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

The middle and latter half of next week will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s; so some rural areas may see some light patchy frost late in the work week!

