First Alert Weather Day: Showers and storms to move into Tri-State Friday night

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Friday into Saturday morning.

Showers are expected to hit the western counties in the Tri-State around 11 p.m. Rain will move eastward through the night.

A slim risk of storms will bring a threat of gusty winds and downpours between 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. with the Cincinnati metro area getting peak storms between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Rain and lightning could affect the Queen Bee Half Marathon and Four Mile race, which is scheduled to start downtown at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The greatest risk will be wet roads and blustery conditions.

Conditions will remain wet and blustery for morning tailgaters at the University of Cincinnati’s football team’s Homecoming game, which is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m.

Afternoon highs should hit the mid 60s on Saturday with potential gusts of 30 mph.

A Boone County family of eight is looking for answers after they said they were victims of a rental scam.

