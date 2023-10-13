The Graveyard of Browns Quarterbacks keeps expanding

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Like any good horror movie, the zombies keep coming and the bodies keep piling up. It’s the same at the Graveyard of Browns Quarterbacks on Charles Road in North Ridgeville, where there are some freshly dug graves this year.

“We had (Deshaun) Watson, who started last year, he went in the ground,” said Jill Timoteo, who curates the graveyard with her husband, Tony. “(Dorian) Thompson-Robinson, who started about ten days ago and who does look like he’s starting again. And we do have a blank space in case P.J. Walker starts this Sunday.”

The graveyard had a temporary “No Vacancy” sign after the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield in 2018 but he was not the hero to save the Browns to give the movie the happy ending the Timoteos hoped.

“It’s terrifying,” Jill said. “We’re almost on our potential third quarterback this year and we’re only in the fifth, sixth week of the football season.”

“My favorite gravestone is always Johnny Manziel,” said Jill about the elaborate gravesite, complete with money signs. “He’s really just become a character here and in real life.”

Thirty-six headstones in the graveyard, including a recent Browns quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, featuring a gravesite with hands coming out of the ground.

“He’s still very active in the league right now and he could come back to haunt us,” she explained.

But the Nightmare on Charles Road continues and Jill hopes the digging finally stops with Deshaun.

“It’s exhausting,” she said. “As a fan, as somebody who does the work to do this, we would rather just have this one to stay put.”

The Timoteos have created the display for the last nine seasons and, despite their kids getting older and their time getting shorter, they say the neighborhood tradition will continue for as long as it’s needed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.