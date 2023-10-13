Contests
I-74 westbound in Batesville shut down due to fatal crash

I-74 WB shut down in Batesville due to serious injury crash
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - Interstate 74 westbound between E 1500 North and IN-229 is shut down due to a fatal crash, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers are at the scene of the crash now.

The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office says that part of I-74 westbound will be closed for at least two hours.

Deputies will send out more information shortly.

