I-74 westbound in Batesville shut down due to serious injury crash

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - Interstate 74 westbound between E 1500 North and IN-229 is shut down due to a serious injury crash, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police.

Officers are currently at the scene now.

The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office says that part of I-74 westbound will be closed for at least two hours.

