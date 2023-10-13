Contests
Man arrested, accused of exposing himself 4 different times in public

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of exposing himself four different times in public has now been arrested.

Torres Randolph, 26, is facing charges of public indecency and obstructing official business, according to Hamilton County court records.

The court documents claim Randolph exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately in front of a University of Cincinnati staff member at a local restaurant on Sept. 25.

Investigators wrote in the court records that Randolph did it again while sitting in a booth inside the business on Oct. 3 and then did it a third time while he was in the dining area on Oct. 5.

On Oct. 10, court records show he exposed himself for a fourth time, and it was caught on store video footage.

The next day, Randolph is accused of running from police after officers ordered him to stop, according to court records.

Police say he jumped over a fence and crossed several streets before they arrested him.

Randolph is also facing charges in a case from 2021 when investigators say an employee caught him exposing himself in the Oakley Library.

The 26-year-old is being held on a $12,000 bond.

