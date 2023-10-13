Contests
Man in jail after assaulting, stealing from Reading woman

Daniel Russel, Hamilton County Jail, Oct. 12, 2023
Daniel Russel, Hamilton County Jail, Oct. 12, 2023(Photo provided)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A friend of a Reading woman, who was attacked and robbed in her apartment, said they were in shock after seeing how badly she was assaulted.

Daniel Russell, a 28-year-old, was arrested in connection to the attack, according to court documents. He was accused of assaulting the woman in her apartment and stealing from her.

He was arrested on Oct. 11 and faces multiple charges including robbery and burglary.

“I didn’t feel safe,” the victim’s friend, who declined to be identified, said after the attack. “I felt like from that point forward I shouldn’t even go to work. I wanted to make sure that this doesn’t happen to someone else I’m close to.”

According to the arrest report, Russell was trespassing at the victim’s apartment while stealing items. He’s accused of punching the woman in the face.

The friend, who later arrived at the scene, said she was bleeding heavily.

“Blood was all over,” the friend said. “Not just her face, but the place.”

The friend said they were at Russell’s home a week prior to the attack when it was breached by law enforcement.

“They said, ‘U.S. Marshalls,’” the friend said. “Daniel came to the door and I think there was something said about breaching. Next thing you know - they were breaching.”

Russell’s arrest report said he is facing a related drug charge in Butler County, where he was convicted of aggravated possession of drugs in 2021.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23.

