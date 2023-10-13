Man strips homicide victim’s clothes, possessions off body: Court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was arrested Thursday in connection to abusing a corpse in a homicide investigation, Hamilton County court documents indicate.

On Oct. 8, a woman’s body was found in the rear of an apartment building on the 1600 block of Anita Place, according to FOX19 NOW’s initial coverage.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office later identified that woman as Shannon Ashcraft-Saylor, 44, and ruled her death a homicide, the coroner’s sheet indicated Tuesday.

On Thursday, police arrested Anthony Howard, 53, and charged him with abuse of a corpse, obstructing official business and tampering with evidence, court records show.

According to an affidavit, Ashcraft-Saylor’s nude body was found lying behind Howard’s apartment building after he had pushed the body out of an open window, dropping about 20 feet.

Howard then allegedly dragged the body to a grassy area, causing tissue damage, the affidavit said.

Once it was moved, the suspect stripped the clothes and possessions off of Ashcraft-Saylor’s body, which delayed the investigation, court documents explained.

“By causing physical damage to a dead body and leaving it nude in an area easily found by others, he caused reasonable outrage in this community,” the affidavit states.

In addition, Howard allegedly lied to detectives about his relationship with the victim.

The affidavit says the 53-year-old had a sexual relationship with Ashcraft-Saylor and that he told his friend he had sex with her prior to her death.

He eventually admitted it to police, the document says.

Howard appeared in court Friday morning for his arraignment.

He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $120,000 bond.

