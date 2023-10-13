Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man strips homicide victim’s clothes, possessions off body: Court docs

Anthony Howard, 53, was arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing a corpse and tampering with...
Anthony Howard, 53, was arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing a corpse and tampering with evidence in a homicide investigation.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was arrested Thursday in connection to abusing a corpse in a homicide investigation, Hamilton County court documents indicate.

On Oct. 8, a woman’s body was found in the rear of an apartment building on the 1600 block of Anita Place, according to FOX19 NOW’s initial coverage.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office later identified that woman as Shannon Ashcraft-Saylor, 44, and ruled her death a homicide, the coroner’s sheet indicated Tuesday.

Woman identified after body found in Bond Hill

On Thursday, police arrested Anthony Howard, 53, and charged him with abuse of a corpse, obstructing official business and tampering with evidence, court records show.

According to an affidavit, Ashcraft-Saylor’s nude body was found lying behind Howard’s apartment building after he had pushed the body out of an open window, dropping about 20 feet.

Howard then allegedly dragged the body to a grassy area, causing tissue damage, the affidavit said.

Once it was moved, the suspect stripped the clothes and possessions off of Ashcraft-Saylor’s body, which delayed the investigation, court documents explained.

“By causing physical damage to a dead body and leaving it nude in an area easily found by others, he caused reasonable outrage in this community,” the affidavit states.

In addition, Howard allegedly lied to detectives about his relationship with the victim.

The affidavit says the 53-year-old had a sexual relationship with Ashcraft-Saylor and that he told his friend he had sex with her prior to her death.

He eventually admitted it to police, the document says.

Howard appeared in court Friday morning for his arraignment.

He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $120,000 bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
When Charmaine McGuffey became Hamilton County's sherifff in 2021, then-Prosecutor Joe Deters...
Joe Deters took Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey off Brady List ‘as a professional courtesy’
Tre Ogletree is charged with three counts of sexual battery, and a judge set his bond at...
Substitute teacher seen ‘holding hands, kissing’ student at Kings Island: Court docs
Rescue crews and law enforcement spent three hours recovering a submerged vehicle with a man...
Body recovered from submerged vehicle in Warren County pond, police say
Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at the age...
Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dies at age 84

Latest News

Colerain Township police are investigating a fatal stabbing outside of the Dominos.
Stabbing at Dominos leaves 1 man dead, police spokesman says
Indiana State Police are investigating a serious injury crash that shut down I-74 westbound in...
I-74 westbound in Batesville shut down due to fatal crash
Deadly stabbing on Colerain Avenue
Deadly stabbing on Colerain Avenue
I-74 WB shut down in Batesville due to serious injury crash
I-74 WB shut down in Batesville due to serious injury crash