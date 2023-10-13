Stabbing at Dominos leaves 1 man dead, police spokesman says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after he was stabbed in Colerain Township late Thursday evening, Colerain Township police spokesman Jim Love confirmed.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim at the Dominos on Colerain Avenue just before midnight.

A person driving by called 911 after they saw the man cross the street and fall to the ground, Love said.

Emergency crews were dispatched and transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Love explained.

Officers questioned several people, but no suspect information has been released yet.

Love says more information will be sent out at a later time.

