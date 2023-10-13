Trial begins for parents accused of killing adopted son, abusing 5 other kids

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is day one of the trial for the parents accused of killing their adopted son seven years ago.

John Snyder II and Katherine Snyder purposely caused the blunt-force trauma death of 8-year-old Adam Snyder in October 2016, according to Hamilton County court records.

The couple filed motions in civil court in 2019 and 2020 to overturn their son’s cause of death, court documents show.

Adam was one of six children the couple adopted, documents show.

The Snyders’ other five children were found severely malnourished and had signs of physical abuse, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Those surviving children were the ones who gave the authorities the information leading to their indictments in October, the prosecutor’s office said.

Now that the kids are older and safe, the prosecutor’s office said they were able to disclose details of what happened in Springfield Township years ago.

In 2022, the couple was indicted on 26 total charges: four counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault and 14 counts of endangering children.

Previously, the attorneys for the couple requested new evidence.

Their attorneys requested copies of the communication between one of Katherine’s family members and investigators at the Springfield Township Police Department, according to a Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas document filed.

The documents say that the family member in question has also attempted to get custody of the children.

Court documents say the defense argues that family members’ statements to police are biased and this person has a “motive to want the Snyders charged criminally to cut off their rights to their children.”

The murder trial begins for John and Katherine Snyder. They are accused of causing the death of their 8 y.o. adopted son, Adam in Springfield Twp. in 2016. The Snyder’s are also accused of abusing their 5 other adopted kids, all from Asia. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/Xa8JlObFT2 — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) October 13, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.