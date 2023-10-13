Union: ‘Layoffs at our plant.’ Ford plans cuts at Sharonville amid UAW strike

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (ENQUIRER) - An unspecified number of Ford workers at the Sharonville transmission plant will be laid off as early as Monday, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reported, citing union officials with the United Auto Workers.

“We were not called to strike but will have some layoffs at our plant,” UAW 863 local president Tod Turner told The Enquirer, who added he was still working to get the number of affected workers.

Officials with Ford did not respond to a request for comment.

The possibility of job cuts came just as UAW President Shawn Fain announced Friday the union wouldn’t expand the four-week strike against the Detroit Three automakers to any new facilities – yet. But in a surprise move, the UAW called a massive expansion of the strike at a Kentucky Ford plant on Wednesday.

The UAW has nearly 1,800 workers at the Sharonville plant, which employs 2,000 workers total, according to Ford. The transmission plant makes 6R140 and 10R80 finished transmissions and gears for Ford trucks, SUVs and cars.

So far, the UAW strike has put more than 30,000 autoworkers on picket lines at more than three dozen Ford, General Motors and Stellantis plants.

The strike has already affected the Greater Cincinnati region, prompting 123 General Motors workers on Sept. 22 to walk out at GM’s Cincinnati Parts Distribution Center in West Chester.

Experts have said a strike would likely cause major disruptions for auto production in the United States and could raise prices for new and used cars due to a lack of inventory.

The strike has figured into presidential politics with President Joe Biden joining a Michigan picket line in September. A day later, former President Donald Trump also visited Detroit amid the labor standoff.

