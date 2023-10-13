Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Woman killed, man injured after pickup crashes into Amish buggy

FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.
FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.(Pexels)
By KCTV5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A 20-year-old woman from Missouri was killed after being thrown from an Amish buggy Wednesday.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states Katie Kemp and 22-year-old Chris Kemp were riding in the buggy on Route O in Johnson County just after 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said a 2011 Dodge Ram hit the back of the buggy and both riders were ejected.

According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.

Katie Kemp was flown to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Chris Kemp was taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

Officials did not report if the driver of the pickup truck was injured.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
When Charmaine McGuffey became Hamilton County's sherifff in 2021, then-Prosecutor Joe Deters...
Joe Deters took Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey off Brady List ‘as a professional courtesy’
Tre Ogletree is charged with three counts of sexual battery, and a judge set his bond at...
Substitute teacher seen ‘holding hands, kissing’ student at Kings Island: Court docs
Rescue crews and law enforcement spent three hours recovering a submerged vehicle with a man...
Body recovered from submerged vehicle in Warren County pond, police say
Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at the age...
Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dies at age 84

Latest News

FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" sit...
Man pleads guilty to stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from Minnesota museum in 2005
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the...
LIVE: Biden administration awards $7 billion for ‘clean hydrogen’ hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels
Baltimore police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University on Oct. 3, 2023. (Jerry...
Teen arrested in Morgan State shooting as Baltimore police search for second suspect
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel’s Netanyahu vows to ‘destroy’ Hamas, says Gaza offensive still in early stages
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
GOP quickly eyes Trump-backed hardliner Jim Jordan as House speaker but not all Republicans back him