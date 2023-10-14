Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Woman dies after crash involving sergeant occurs in Clinton County, troopers say

Troopers say they were at the scene of a fatal crash in Clinton County early Saturday morning.
Troopers say they were at the scene of a fatal crash in Clinton County early Saturday morning.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A 25-year-old driver is dead after a crash occurred in Clinton County that involved a Clinton County sergeant early Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they were called around 1:20 a.m. to U.S. Route 22 near Stone Road for the report of a two-vehicle accident.

Tessa Hicks, 25, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on U.S. Route 22 when she traveled left of center and hit the patrol car, driven by 57-year-old Sergeant Terrance Meehan, 57, head-on, troopers said.

OSP says Sergeant Meehan was traveling westbound when the crash occurred.

Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers say the sergeant was not injured.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Troopers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
The Colerain Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing hat happened at a...
Stabbing at Dominos leaves 1 man dead, police spokesman says
Ripley County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but they do not think drugs...
80-year-old killed in I-74 crash involving UPS semi
A Boone County family is out thousands of dollars after they fell victim to a rental scam on...
Boone County family out ‘thousands’ after rental scam
Anthony Howard, 53, was arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing a corpse and tampering with...
Man accused of abusing corpse in homicide investigation, court docs say

Latest News

Blustery weather today
Lavontez Davis, 24, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 48-year-old,...
Man arrested after victim dies from fight in Over-the-Rhine, police say
Queen Bee races returns to Cincinnati
Queen Bee races returns to Cincinnati
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, wind gusts expected Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, wind gusts expected Saturday