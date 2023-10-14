Woman dies after crash involving sergeant occurs in Clinton County, troopers say

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A 25-year-old driver is dead after a crash occurred in Clinton County that involved a Clinton County sergeant early Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they were called around 1:20 a.m. to U.S. Route 22 near Stone Road for the report of a two-vehicle accident.

Tessa Hicks, 25, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on U.S. Route 22 when she traveled left of center and hit the patrol car, driven by 57-year-old Sergeant Terrance Meehan, 57, head-on, troopers said.

OSP says Sergeant Meehan was traveling westbound when the crash occurred.

Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers say the sergeant was not injured.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Troopers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.