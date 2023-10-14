First Alert Weather Day: Rain, wind gusts expected Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Saturday is a first alert weather day as rain and wind gusts are expected throughout the day as temperatures drop to the 50s.

Although heavy rain and thunderstorms have ended, scattered showers are expected to end by 10 a.m. and possibly pick up between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. as the moisture behind the cold front increases.

Weather Saturday. (WXIX)

Weather Saturday evening. (WXIX)

Wind gusts could get up to 30 miles per hour.

Wind gusts Saturday. (WXIX)

It will remain blustery all day, with similar weather Sunday.

