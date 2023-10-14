Kenton County Animal Services says intake up 23 percent over last year

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The amount of animals taken in this year by Kenton County Animal Services has surged, officials say.

Director Kelsey MacCombs said her agency has 115 dogs under care currently, a 23-percent increase over 2022. She said the situation is straining the agency’s resources.

“We can comfortably house about 70 dogs,” MaccCombs said. “But our intake continues to increase. For us, it’s scrambling to try and find suitable housing, to try to find fosters and adopters.”

MacCombs made these statements while her agency was responding with Covington police and county code enforcers to a home to rescue a husky and a rottweiler from a home that was deemed “unfit for human habitation.” The homeowner is currently in the hospital.

With the continuing overflow, MacCombs said they have converted single-use restrooms to temporary kennels.

“(It’s) just so we can safely house them without having to confine them to a crate,” MacCombs said.

MacCombs said the situation is stressful on animals as well as staff. It’s given them more urgency to find loving homes for the animals.

Anyone interested in adopting an animal can find information on the Kenton County website, or call at 859-356-7400.

