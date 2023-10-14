Man arrested in connection with homicide in Over-the-Rhine, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a homicide that took place in Over-the-Rhine on Oct. 4, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they arrested Lavontez Davis, 24, on an open murder warrant for the death of a 48-year-old male.

On Oct. 4, police were called to East 14th Street for a report of a fight.

Officers say when they arrived, they found the victim suffering from injuries, so he was taken to UC Medical Center.

That victim died on Oct. 8 as a result of his injuries, police said.

Officers have not identified the victim at this time.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has determined this incident to be a homicide, police said.

Officers are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

