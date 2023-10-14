Scattered rain today with blustery conditions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most of the heavy, steady rain is east of the Tri-State at this time. However, wraparound moisture behind the cold front will bring scattered showers this afternoon along with cloudy skies and blustery wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures will fall throughout the day from the mid 60s in the morning to the 50s this afternoon.

It will remain blustery all day with similar weather tomorrow. There is a chance for rain Monday and Tuesday with dry weather for the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday look great with sun and clouds and highs in the mid 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.