SPCA Cincinnati hosts annual "Tails on the Trail" fundraiser to help raise money for animal care

SPCA Cincinnati hosted the annual Tails on the Trail fundraiser walk Saturday.
SPCA Cincinnati hosted the annual Tails on the Trail fundraiser walk Saturday.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -SPCA Cincinnati hosted its annual animal fundraiser Saturday called Tails on the Trail Walk, which helps the nonprofit raise money to help care for the animals that enter their facility.

Attendees brought their dogs to the Simmonds Family Farm and the Simmonds Dog Park in Cleves to walk, shop, and participate in a pet costume contest.

“My favorite part of the event is seeing all of the adorable dogs,” attendee Emily Hoebbel said.

Hoebbel brought her German short-haired pointer dog Buckley, dressed up as a corndog.

“We have had him for two years. He just turned two in September,” Hoebbel said.

SPCA Cincinnati started the fundraiser to help raise money for food, medical, and behavioral care, which can be costly.

“You know we’re here to help homeless animals find homes. We’re also here to help raise awareness for animal welfare in general—cruelty and neglect is a problem in a lot of communities,” CEO of SPCA Cincinnati Mike Retzlaff said.

Blustery weather today