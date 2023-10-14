Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Steady rain ends this morning with blustery conditions all day

By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued by the First Alert Weather Team this morning. The heavy rain and thunderstorms have ended but the cold front is crossing the Tri-State as of 6:30am. Expect rain to end by 10am for most of us. However, wrap around moisture behind the cold front will bring scattered showers on Saturday - especially in the afternoon along with cloudy skies and blustery wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures will fall throughout the day from the mid 60s this morning to the 50s this afternoon. We have already measured more than a quarter inch of rain at CVG since midnight with more to come.

It will remain blustery all day with similar weather tomorrow. There is a chance for rain Monday and Tuesday with dry weather for the middle of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
The Colerain Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing hat happened at a...
Stabbing at Dominos leaves 1 man dead, police spokesman says
Ripley County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but they do not think drugs...
80-year-old killed in I-74 crash involving UPS semi
A Boone County family is out thousands of dollars after they fell victim to a rental scam on...
Boone County family out ‘thousands’ after rental scam
Anthony Howard, 53, was arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing a corpse and tampering with...
Man accused of abusing corpse in homicide investigation, court docs say

Latest News

Scattered rain much of the day
Steve Horstmeyer
Rain and T’storms Overnight
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast