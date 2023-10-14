Steady rain ends this morning with blustery conditions all day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued by the First Alert Weather Team this morning. The heavy rain and thunderstorms have ended but the cold front is crossing the Tri-State as of 6:30am. Expect rain to end by 10am for most of us. However, wrap around moisture behind the cold front will bring scattered showers on Saturday - especially in the afternoon along with cloudy skies and blustery wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures will fall throughout the day from the mid 60s this morning to the 50s this afternoon. We have already measured more than a quarter inch of rain at CVG since midnight with more to come.

It will remain blustery all day with similar weather tomorrow. There is a chance for rain Monday and Tuesday with dry weather for the middle of the week.

