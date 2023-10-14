Contests
UC hoping flyers encourage safety during Homecoming

Flyers were found near the University of Cincinnati campus on Friday urging students to behave responsibly during Homecoming weekend.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents living near the Univerity of Cincinnati may have noticed flyers and pamphlets on their doorsteps or on the windshields of their cars.

They are part of an effort by law enforcement to encourage people to be safe during homecoming on Saturday, including Saturday’s Bearcat football game vs. Iowa State at noon, and later that day during parties.

Students at the university said Friday that the flyers and emphasis on safety and responsibility were welcome.

“We were actually walking down the street and we saw (a flyer),” student Alex Castros said. “We were like, ‘Huh, I guess we got to be more careful.’ I completely get the flyers. I think that’s what they’re trying to say basically, don’t be an idiot.”

The flyers had logos from UC police and the Cincinnati Police Department with the words, “Be Wise,” printed on them. The flyers also listed fines for violating city ordinances like underage drinking and noise complaints.

“There’s been a few block parties that have gotten a bit out of hand,” student Blane Ouhl said. “But I think as long as most students are responsible and act their age, I don’t think it’s going to be a problem.”

Ouhl said one issue he’s seen is people from outside the university coming to the campus and not following the law.

“I think part of the problem is people that don’t go to school here, they hear rumors of these parties, they show up and tend to cause trouble,” Ouhl said.

The homecoming parade is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

