Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure street closings

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of doctors and supporters will take to the streets this weekend for a 5K in an effort to advance brain tumor treatment.

The 14th Annual “Walk Ahead for Brain Tumor Discoveries takes place Sunday, Oct. 15 at Sawyer Point from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Monies raised help support the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute’s Brain Tumor Center.

The following streets will be closed Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m.:

Mehring Way - closed between Joe Nuxhall Way and E Pete Rose Way

Ramp LL- closed

Johnny Bench Way - northbound closed

Broadway - southbound closed south of Third Street

Taylor Southgate Bridge - closed

E Pete Rose Way - eastbound closed between Johnny Bench Way and Eggleston Avenue

Riverside Drive - eastbound closed between Eggleston Avenue and Bains Street

To learn more about the event or to donate, visit walkahead.org.

