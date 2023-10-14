Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure street closings
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of doctors and supporters will take to the streets this weekend for a 5K in an effort to advance brain tumor treatment.
The 14th Annual “Walk Ahead for Brain Tumor Discoveries takes place Sunday, Oct. 15 at Sawyer Point from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monies raised help support the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute’s Brain Tumor Center.
The following streets will be closed Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m.:
Mehring Way - closed between Joe Nuxhall Way and E Pete Rose Way
Ramp LL- closed
Johnny Bench Way - northbound closed
Broadway - southbound closed south of Third Street
Taylor Southgate Bridge - closed
E Pete Rose Way - eastbound closed between Johnny Bench Way and Eggleston Avenue
Riverside Drive - eastbound closed between Eggleston Avenue and Bains Street
To learn more about the event or to donate, visit walkahead.org.
