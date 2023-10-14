Contests
Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure street closings

The University of Cincinnati Brain Tumor Center is hosting its annual 5K Sunday.
The University of Cincinnati Brain Tumor Center is hosting its annual 5K Sunday.((Source: Pexels))
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of doctors and supporters will take to the streets this weekend for a 5K in an effort to advance brain tumor treatment.

The 14th Annual “Walk Ahead for Brain Tumor Discoveries takes place Sunday, Oct. 15 at Sawyer Point from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Monies raised help support the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute’s Brain Tumor Center.

The following streets will be closed Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m.:

Mehring Way - closed between Joe Nuxhall Way and E Pete Rose Way

Ramp LL- closed

Johnny Bench Way - northbound closed

Broadway - southbound closed south of Third Street

Taylor Southgate Bridge - closed

E Pete Rose Way - eastbound closed between Johnny Bench Way and Eggleston Avenue

Riverside Drive - eastbound closed between Eggleston Avenue and Bains Street

To learn more about the event or to donate, visit walkahead.org.

