Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase partners with 7Eleven after viral tweet

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase is always open.

Chase announced on Instagram that he is officially a partner with 7Eleven after a tweet he posted went viral following the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Last Sunday, after setting a new Bengals’ single-game record with 15 catches during a win against Arizona, Chase tweeted, “7/11,” with a photo of the store. Chase had told reporters after the Bengals’ loss to the Titans, “I’m open. I’m always f---ing open,” according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

That tweet was then created into a shirt. The “merch it” button on the Instagram page redirects to a page that says “Always Open x Ja’Marr Chase” where fans can then buy the shirt pictured below and other similar memorabilia.

The origin story of @Real10jayy__'s iconic post 😂 pic.twitter.com/snH3dGKKIA — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 10, 2023

“Oh, I’m doing it. Right after the game,” Chase said during the game against the Cardinals. “Twitter, I’mma post ‘7-Eleven, Always Open.’”

