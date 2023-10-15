Contests
Cloudy and windy again

By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday is going to look and feel a lot like Saturday. We will see cloudy skies much of the day with light rain at times. Rain will not be the big problem but the winds will be very noticeable. The high temperature today will be 57 which is ten degrees cooler than the normal high of 67. Winds will gust as high as 25mph this afternoon. If you are going to the Bengals game, grab some extra layers to prepare for that fall chill in the air.

Monday will be very similar yet again with cloudy skies and rain at times. Rainfall Monday could be more plentiful than today. That means it could slow down traffic as we know here in the Tri-State. The high Monday will again be in the mid 50s.

Tuesday will still be cloudy and wet at times before we see changes Wednesday. The middle of the week looks great for both Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 60s.

Friday will be wet too with dry weather for the weekend.

