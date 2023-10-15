Hundreds attend Justice for Palestine rally in Downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX/AP) -Hundreds of people marched from Ziegler Park to Fountain Square Saturday for a Justice for Palestine rally in light of the recent siege in Gaza.

Protesters chanted “Free Free Palestine” and " “Israel, Israel apartheid state.”

The rally was organized by the University of Cincinnati Students for Justice in Palestine group.

“The student organization at the University of Cincinnati Students for Justice in Palestine’s (SJP) primary objective is to raise awareness and educate both faculty and students on the many human rights violations and all-around injustices Palestinians face within occupied Palestine and abroad. Our goal is to advocate for a free Palestine and its people’s right to return through organized events (such as this rally) and educational meetings,” SJP at the UC said in a press release.

On Oct. 8, one day after the Hamas attack on Israel, SJP at UC took to Instagram to explain why they believe in a free Palestine.

According to the Associated Press, the Gaza Health Ministry stated that 2,329 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7, more than in the 2014 Gaza war, which lasted over six weeks, making this the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides.

More than 1,300 Israelis have been killed, with the majority of them killed in the Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault, AP explains.

AP goes on to say that an estimated 150 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza. This is the deadliest war for Israel since the 1973 conflict with Egypt and Syria.

Several local leaders, businesses, and organizations have expressed their thoughts and concerns regarding the war, such as U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman and the Cincinnati Reds.

Israel is at war with Hamas, but it is more awful and complicated than just that.



As we – including those of us in Congress – work to fully understand and productively navigate what is an unprecedented and horrific moment in Israel, I hope the following facts will help. (THREAD) — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) October 10, 2023

Symbols matter. Thank you to the City Manager for agreeing to light the Cincinnati sign in blue and white tonight and the next few nights in solidarity with the people of Israel at this most difficult time pic.twitter.com/VQ72w41xvY — Mark Jeffreys (@jeffreysms) October 9, 2023

