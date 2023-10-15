Contests
Metro offering free rides for Bengals game Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up prior to a Week 2 NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer)(Sam Greene//Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro announced that it will offer free transportation to and from the Cincinnati Bengals vs the Seattle Seahawks game at Paycor Stadium.

According to a release, all Metro routes including Metro Access and the MetroNow! on-demand service will be free all day Sunday, Oct. 15 so that fans can safely enjoy their game day experience.

The free rides are made possible through Metro’s ongoing partnership with Miller Lite, the release said.

“Metro is thrilled to be a part of the Bengals game day action again through our partnership with Molson Coors,” said Brandy Jones, Metro Senior Vice President of External Affairs. “The Free Rides program provides a convenient transportation option for our fans around the city and at the stadium, ensuring nobody is left on the sidelines when it comes to getting home safely.”

Commuters can plan their trip ahead of time by visiting go-metro.com for route schedules and downloading the Transit app to track buses in real-time.

According to FOX19′s meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer, you’ll need rain gear and a thick jacket if you’re headed to Sunday’s afternoon game. Sunday’s forecast is expected to be mostly cloudy and gloomy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s with blustery wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Kickoff time is at 1:00 p.m.

