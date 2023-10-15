Teen shot in ‘accidental’ College Hill shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police responded to a shooting in College Hill Sunday.

Officers responded to a home on Oak Knoll Drive shortly after 4:30 p.m. and found a teenage victim shot.

Police say that the incident involved two teenagers who may have been playing with a gun when it fired and struck one of them.

According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries from a single bullet that went through both forearms.

Police said that both parties agreed that the shooting was accidental.

Authorities have not released the ages or identities of the individuals.

No further details have been released about what led up to the incident.

Police said that charges are pending.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.