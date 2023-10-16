1 arrested in Kennedy Heights fire, spokeswoman says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A small early morning residential fire in Kennedy Heights displaced two people Monday, Cincinnati fire officials say.

Flames broke out in the living room of a home in the 6400 block of Pace Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to Cincinnati Fire media spokeswoman Lindsay Lomax Haegele.

Fire crews said they quickly knocked the bulk of the blaze down and determined all three stories were clear as well as the basement.

One person was arrested on a fourth-degree arson charge in connection to the fire, Haegele said.

As for damage, the home sustained $15,000 worth of damages.

No one was injured in the fire.

