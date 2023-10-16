Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

1 arrested in Kennedy Heights fire, spokeswoman says

Two people were displaced by a small early morning residential fire in Kennedy Heights, fire...
Two people were displaced by a small early morning residential fire in Kennedy Heights, fire officials say.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A small early morning residential fire in Kennedy Heights displaced two people Monday, Cincinnati fire officials say.

Flames broke out in the living room of a home in the 6400 block of Pace Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to Cincinnati Fire media spokeswoman Lindsay Lomax Haegele.

Fire crews said they quickly knocked the bulk of the blaze down and determined all three stories were clear as well as the basement.

One person was arrested on a fourth-degree arson charge in connection to the fire, Haegele said.

As for damage, the home sustained $15,000 worth of damages.

No one was injured in the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Lavontez Davis, 24, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 48-year-old,...
Man arrested after victim dies from fight in Over-the-Rhine, police say
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Braden Jones, 22, was indicted for wanton endangerment and other charges earlier this month.
911 call shows moments after man allegedly pulls gun on family during road rage
Kermanuel Rice is no longer facing a charge in the death of 19-year-old Le’Monte Shields,...
Murder charge dropped against man in ‘19 murder after witnesses killed

Latest News

The Bengals head coach is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. Monday.
Zac Taylor Monday press conference
Lavontez Davis, 24, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 48-year-old,...
OTR murder suspect’s bond set at $1M, records show
Butler County deputies arrested Luis Hernandez-Ramos (left) and Douglas Mancias-Martinez...
Deputies arrest 2 men after discovering 3 kilograms of Fentanyl in Butler County, sheriff says
Queer men will be able to donate blood in December at Hoxworth Blood Center after the FDA...
Hoxworth to allow LGBTQ+ men to donate blood under FDA’s new guidance