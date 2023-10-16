2 women killed in NKY weekend crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Two women are dead following a crash on Oct. 14 on Interstate 71.

Breanna Lundgren, 20, of Palms, Michigan, and 22-year-old Sarah Barnes, of Opelika, Alabama, were identified as the people killed in the wreck, according to Kentucky State Police.

Lundgren was driving a Chevrolet Equinox northbound on I-71 when troopers say the SUV hit a semi that was parked on the shoulder of the interstate.

The 20-year-old from Michigan died at the scene, KSP explained.

Barnes, who was a passenger in the Equinox, was taken to the hospital, where died a short time later, according to troopers.

KSP is still investigating the crash.

