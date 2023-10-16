911 call shows moments after man allegedly pulls gun on family during road rage

BOONE COUNTY (WXIX) - A newly released 911 call shows the moments after a Boone County man is accused of pointing a gun at a family in a road rage incident.

Court documents say the incident happened on Aug. 6 in the area of Empire Connector Drive and Weaver Road.

In the call, a 911 dispatcher asked the caller, “What did this start over?”

The caller is heard saying, “Because... I guess he thought I wasn’t going fast enough.

I was going 50 miles an hour and he was right on my bumper. So I threw my hands up like, ‘What are you doing?’ and he stuck a gun out the window.”

According to court documents, the caller had his wife and two children in the car with him.

22-year-old Braden Jones was indicted for Wanton Endangerment and drug charges in the incident last week.

Reports say the suspect was a passenger in a Honda with a small handgun.

“Stuck it out of the sunroof and then as I went by, he pointed at me again,” the caller said.

Deputies later stopped the car with Jones in it. The report says deputies found drugs in the car and Jones allegedly admitted to having the gun.

