Canton teen struck while skating now fighting for his life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a devastating accident left a Canton teenager injured, his family is now wondering what’s next.

Samuel Perez Cruz III was hit by a vehicle while riding his skateboard to a local library in the Northeast Canton Neighborhood.

He had been rushed to the Cleveland Clinic hospita, only to be transported to the Akron Children’s Hospital to undergo surgery.

“The day he was hit, when he left and he told me he would be back in 45 minutes,” said Jessica Cary, Cruz’s mother. “Like within like 10 minutes, I heard an ambulance and I said hopefully that’s not for Sammy, and here it was for him.”

After arriving to the scene, officers did not tell Cary details of the accident, so she went to the hospital to at least be near her son.

Since the accident, Canton police and the driver of the vehicle have not reached out to check on Sammy’s condition.

“He has a little sister who has been so distraught through all of this… so even for the respect of her, I wish I could give her more answers as well,” Cary said.

19 News reached out to Canton police and have not received any additional information.

