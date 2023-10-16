Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Canton teen struck while skating now fighting for his life

By Angie Rodriguez
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a devastating accident left a Canton teenager injured, his family is now wondering what’s next.

Samuel Perez Cruz III was hit by a vehicle while riding his skateboard to a local library in the Northeast Canton Neighborhood.

Samuel Perez Cruz III : Source Amber Lash
Samuel Perez Cruz III : Source Amber Lash

He had been rushed to the Cleveland Clinic hospita, only to be transported to the Akron Children’s Hospital to undergo surgery.

“The day he was hit, when he left and he told me he would be back in 45 minutes,” said Jessica Cary, Cruz’s mother. “Like within like 10 minutes, I heard an ambulance and I said hopefully that’s not for Sammy, and here it was for him.”

Samuel Perez Cruz III : Source Amber Lash
Samuel Perez Cruz III : Source Amber Lash

After arriving to the scene, officers did not tell Cary details of the accident, so she went to the hospital to at least be near her son.

Since the accident, Canton police and the driver of the vehicle have not reached out to check on Sammy’s condition.

Samuel Perez Cruz III : Source Amber Lash
Samuel Perez Cruz III : Source Amber Lash

“He has a little sister who has been so distraught through all of this… so even for the respect of her, I wish I could give her more answers as well,” Cary said.

19 News reached out to Canton police and have not received any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Lavontez Davis, 24, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 48-year-old,...
Man arrested after victim dies from fight in Over-the-Rhine, police say
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Kermanuel Rice is no longer facing a charge in the death of 19-year-old Le’Monte Shields,...
Murder charge dropped against man in ‘19 murder after witnesses killed
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up prior to a Week 2 NFL football game...
Metro offering free rides for Bengals game Sunday

Latest News

Baru
Cincinnati Restaurant Week brings ‘culinary tourism’ to the Tri-State
"Running of the Wieners" at Zinzinnati's Oktoberfest in Downtown (File photo from 2021).
The running of the wiener dogs at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
Roebling Bridge
What’s happening in Cincinnati Sept. 15-17?
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back!
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back!
Cincinnati Wing Week returns this week! Wings from Che.
Cincinnati Wing Week returns for a mouth-watering 7 days