Cloudy and cool, autumn day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be a repeat today compared to yesterday weatherwise. That means cloudy skies, cool and damp conditions. Steady rain has moved south of the Tri-State but roads will remain wet this morning. Highs today will be identical to yesterday in the mid 50s. It will also be breezy with winds as high as 25mph.

Tuesday will be cloudy and cool too but slightly warmer with a high of 59.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with sun and clouds and highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances return Friday with dry weather this weekend.

