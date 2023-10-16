Contests
Cloudy, cool and damp today

By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be another cloudy, cool and damp day. Steady rain has moved south of the Tri-State but roads will remain wet. Highs today will be identical to yesterday in the mid 50s. The normal high for this time of year is 67. It will also be breezy with winds as high as 25mph.

Tuesday will be cloudy and cool too but slightly warmer with a high of 59.

Wednesday will be dry with sun and clouds and highs in the mid 60s. There is a chance for rain Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s.

The weekend will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.

