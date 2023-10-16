Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.(Shelby County Jail)
By Jonathan Hardison and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The public will learn new details about the circumstances surrounding the death of Natalee Holloway at a change-of-plea and sentencing hearing for the prime suspect in her death, Joran van der Sloot, sources confirmed to WBRC.

Van der Sloot is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in federal court after pleading not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges earlier this summer.

Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the disappearance of Mountain Brook, Alabama, teen Natalee Holloway.

Holloway family attorney John Kelly told NBC News that van der Sloot will reveal new details about Holloway’s death as part of the plea agreement expected to be unsealed in court. It is a development sources confirmed to WBRC and is expected to happen inside the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse in downtown Birmingham.

Kelly told NBC News that part of the agreement was to reveal how Holloway died.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Lavontez Davis, 24, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 48-year-old,...
Man arrested after victim dies from fight in Over-the-Rhine, police say
Braden Jones, 22, was indicted for wanton endangerment and other charges earlier this month.
911 call shows moments after man allegedly pulls gun on family during road rage
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Kermanuel Rice is no longer facing a charge in the death of 19-year-old Le’Monte Shields,...
Murder charge dropped against man in ‘19 murder after witnesses killed

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Rite Aid seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it deals with lawsuits and losses
The Bengals head into the bye week at 3-3.
Zac Taylor Monday press conference
Nic Woodley
University football staffer arrested for exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Trump has narrow gag order imposed on him by federal judge overseeing 2020 election subversion case