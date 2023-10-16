Kennedy Heights fire displaces 2 residents

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A small early morning residential fire in Kennedy Heights displaced two residents, Cincinnati fire officials say.

Flames broke out in the living room of a home in the 6400 block of Pace Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Fire crews said they quickly knocked the bulk of the blaze down and determined all three stories were clear as well as the basement.

No injuries were reported.

The house has working smoke detectors, they said.

Damage was set at $15,000.

