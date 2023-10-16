Contests
Kennedy Heights fire under investigation

A small early morning residential fire is under investigation on Pace Avenue in Kennedy Heights.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A small early morning residential fire is under investigation in Kennedy Heights.

Flames broke out in the living room of a home in the 6400 block of Pace Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Fire crews said they quickly knocked the bulk of the blaze down and determined all three stories were clear as well as the basement.

No injuries were reported.

The house has working smoke detectors, they said.

