Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ model auctioned for more than $3.1 million

An X-wing filming model goes for big bucks at auction. (Source: CNN/Lucasfilm/20th Century Studios/HBO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “Star Wars” X-wing filming model has sold at auction for more than $3.1 million.

The original 20-inch star fighter model, one of just four built for close-ups and used in the final battle scenes in “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” was discovered in a box in the model-maker’s garage after having been thought lost for decades.

Heritage Auctions calls it “the pinnacle of ‘Star Wars’ artifacts to ever reach the market.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Lavontez Davis, 24, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 48-year-old,...
Man arrested after victim dies from fight in Over-the-Rhine, police say
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Kermanuel Rice is no longer facing a charge in the death of 19-year-old Le’Monte Shields,...
Murder charge dropped against man in ‘19 murder after witnesses killed
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, right, pulls in a touchdown pass as Arizona...
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase partners with 7Eleven after viral tweet

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at Tioga Marine Terminal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in...
Biden postpones trip to Colorado to discuss domestic agenda as Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies
The two left lanes on I-71 South near the Norwood Lateral were blocked due to a crash,...
Medics called to crash on I-71 S. near Norwood Lateral due to crash involving semi, dispatch says
Washington State fans and players celebrate on the field after the team won an NCAA college...
College athletes are fighting to get a cut from the billions they generate in media rights deals
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Trump sues ex-British spy over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’