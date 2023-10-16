Mom convicted in deaths of her young children in fire faces sentencing this week

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A West Chester mother will learn her fate this week after she recently pleaded guilty to the deaths of two of her children when she left them alone and their apartment caught on fire.

Ashley Rhiles’ sentencing hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

She was convicted last month of two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

The remaining charges, two additional child-endangering counts, were dropped as part of her plea deal.

Prosecutors say Rhiles, 30, was out shopping and no adult was home with her children - 8 months old and 2, 4 and 6 years old - when flames broke out inside a bedroom at Meadow Ridge Apartments on Sept. 17, 2022.

She was about 2.5 miles away at Quick Mart, court records show.

Ashley Rhiles, 30, of West Chester, listens in Butler County Common Pleas Court Monday as Judge Noah Powers reads her charges. She is expected to plead guilty to charges connected to a fire that killed two of her four young children and critically hurt the other two. (FOX19 NOW)

Two young children died and two others were critically hurt in a September 2022 fire at Meadow Ridge Apartments in West Chester Township. (WXIX)

West Chester firefighters worked hard to rescue all four children as quickly as possible.

The youngsters were in a different room from where the fire started, authorities have said.

They suffered severe smoke inhalation and the two who survived had serious medical consequences, court records state.

All four were critically hurt and rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

A 2-year-old girl, Alaiya Encarnacion, and her 4-year-old brother, Bryson Brooks, died three days later, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

They suffered “serious physical harm including but not limited to cardiac arrest, brain death and, ultimately, death,” prosecutors wrote in court records.

The 8-month-old boy suffered serious physical harm including but not limited to “losing consciousness, cardiac arrest and seizures,” the court record states. The 6-year-old “lost consciousness and had acute respiratory failure.”

The cause of the fire has still not been released by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, more than a year later and despite Rhiles recently being convicted.

A spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office has repeatedly declined to release information, saying the cause remained under investigation.

