Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Mom convicted in deaths of her young children in fire faces sentencing this week

Ashley Rhiles pleaded guilty to four felony charges.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A West Chester mother will learn her fate this week after she recently pleaded guilty to the deaths of two of her children when she left them alone and their apartment caught on fire.

Ashley Rhiles’ sentencing hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

She was convicted last month of two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

The remaining charges, two additional child-endangering counts, were dropped as part of her plea deal.

Prosecutors say Rhiles, 30, was out shopping and no adult was home with her children - 8 months old and 2, 4 and 6 years old - when flames broke out inside a bedroom at Meadow Ridge Apartments on Sept. 17, 2022.

She was about 2.5 miles away at Quick Mart, court records show.

Coroner: 2 of 4 children critically hurt in West Chester fire have died
Ashley Rhiles, 30, of West Chester, listens in Butler County Common Pleas Court Monday as Judge...
Ashley Rhiles, 30, of West Chester, listens in Butler County Common Pleas Court Monday as Judge Noah Powers reads her charges. She is expected to plead guilty to charges connected to a fire that killed two of her four young children and critically hurt the other two.(FOX19 NOW)
New details in West Chester fire that killed 2 young children, injured 2 others
Two young children died and two others were critically hurt in a September 2022 fire at Meadow...
Two young children died and two others were critically hurt in a September 2022 fire at Meadow Ridge Apartments in West Chester Township.(WXIX)

West Chester firefighters worked hard to rescue all four children as quickly as possible.

The youngsters were in a different room from where the fire started, authorities have said.

They suffered severe smoke inhalation and the two who survived had serious medical consequences, court records state.

All four were critically hurt and rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

A 2-year-old girl, Alaiya Encarnacion, and her 4-year-old brother, Bryson Brooks, died three days later, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

They suffered “serious physical harm including but not limited to cardiac arrest, brain death and, ultimately, death,” prosecutors wrote in court records.

The 8-month-old boy suffered serious physical harm including but not limited to “losing consciousness, cardiac arrest and seizures,” the court record states. The 6-year-old “lost consciousness and had acute respiratory failure.”

The cause of the fire has still not been released by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, more than a year later and despite Rhiles recently being convicted.

A spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office has repeatedly declined to release information, saying the cause remained under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Lavontez Davis, 24, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 48-year-old,...
Man arrested after victim dies from fight in Over-the-Rhine, police say
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Kermanuel Rice is no longer facing a charge in the death of 19-year-old Le’Monte Shields,...
Murder charge dropped against man in ‘19 murder after witnesses killed
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up prior to a Week 2 NFL football game...
Metro offering free rides for Bengals game Sunday

Latest News

Brandon Freeman
Trial starts Monday for Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting woman, cover-up
Joshua Amburgy
Trial to begin for Clermont County man charged with murdering stepmother
Cloudy and cool autumn day
A small early morning residential fire is under investigation on Pace Avenue in Kennedy Heights.
Kennedy Heights fire under investigation