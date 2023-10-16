Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

OTR murder suspect’s bond set at $1M, records show

Lavontez Davis, 24, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 48-year-old,...
Lavontez Davis, 24, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 48-year-old, Cincinnati police said.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Cameron Knight
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/ENQUIRER) - The 24-year-old man accused of murder after a fight in Over-the-Rhine fight was arraigned in Hamilton County court Monday morning.

Lavontez Davis is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond after he allegedly choked 48-year-old Jason McKinnon to death, our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

According to the Enquirer, Prosecutor Tarin Brown told the courtroom Monday morning that Davis choked McKinnon after he was trying to tell the suspect he and his girlfriend were traveling the wrong way down a one-way street.

On. Oct. 4, officers were dispatched to E 14th Street for a report of a fight.

Police say a man with injuries was found at the location and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The victim, now known as McKinnon, died on Oct. 8 as a result of his injuries in the fight, police said.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office determined McKinnon’s death to be a homicide.

Cincinnati police say Davis was arrested Saturday on an open murder warrant.

He pleaded guilty to driving without a license Monday morning and is also facing one count of murder, records show.

His next court date will be on Oct. 24.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX & the Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Lavontez Davis, 24, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 48-year-old,...
Man arrested after victim dies from fight in Over-the-Rhine, police say
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Braden Jones, 22, was indicted for wanton endangerment and other charges earlier this month.
911 call shows moments after man allegedly pulls gun on family during road rage
Kermanuel Rice is no longer facing a charge in the death of 19-year-old Le’Monte Shields,...
Murder charge dropped against man in ‘19 murder after witnesses killed

Latest News

Deputies arrest 2 men after discovering 3 kilograms of Fentanyl in Butler County, sheriff says
Deputies arrest 2 men after discovering 3 kilograms of Fentanyl in Butler County, sheriff says
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones will be holding a press conference after a major fentanyl...
Deputies arrest 2 men after discovering 3 kilograms of Fentanyl in Butler County, sheriff says
Breanna Lundgren, 20, of Palms, Michigan, and 22-year-old Sarah Barnes, of Opelika, Alabama,...
2 women killed in NKY weekend crash
Queer men will be able to donate blood in December at Hoxworth Blood Center after the FDA...
Hoxworth to allow LGBTQ+ men to donate blood under FDA’s new guidance