OTR murder suspect’s bond set at $1M, records show

CINCINNATI (WXIX/ENQUIRER) - The 24-year-old man accused of murder after a fight in Over-the-Rhine fight was arraigned in Hamilton County court Monday morning.

Lavontez Davis is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond after he allegedly choked 48-year-old Jason McKinnon to death, our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

According to the Enquirer, Prosecutor Tarin Brown told the courtroom Monday morning that Davis choked McKinnon after he was trying to tell the suspect he and his girlfriend were traveling the wrong way down a one-way street.

On. Oct. 4, officers were dispatched to E 14th Street for a report of a fight.

Police say a man with injuries was found at the location and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The victim, now known as McKinnon, died on Oct. 8 as a result of his injuries in the fight, police said.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office determined McKinnon’s death to be a homicide.

Cincinnati police say Davis was arrested Saturday on an open murder warrant.

He pleaded guilty to driving without a license Monday morning and is also facing one count of murder, records show.

His next court date will be on Oct. 24.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX & the Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.