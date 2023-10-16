Report: Cincinnati ranks top 10 in best cities for visiting NFL fans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As we enter peak football season, fans across the nation continue to cheer on their favorite NFL teams in the stands, at a bar and even in the comfort of their homes.

But what makes a great football experience? Is it the atmosphere? The food? The drinks in peoples’ hands?

According to a report by Bonus Finder Blogger Fintan Costello, Cincinnati ranks No. 9 as one of the best cities for visiting NFL fans.

The Queen City scored 73.19 out of 100, just two points below Denver, Colorado, and two slots above Nashville, Tennessee, a major party center with a honky tonk bar scene.

To determine the best city, Bonus Finder calculated scores based on several factors.

How iconic the football stadium is

The prestige of the team’s franchise

Sports bars within walking distance

The distance from the city’s center to the stadium

The cost of a hot dog at the stadium

Bars within walking distance

The cost of a beer at the stadium

Gambling opportunities

Sports-related activities nearby

Here’s how well Cincinnati did in each of those categories.

Stadium Franchise Prestige Sports Bars City Center to Stadium Distance Hot Dog Price Bars Beer Price Gambling Sports Activities 9/20 12/20 8.1/10 9.4/10 3.6/5 9.1/10 4.8/5 9.1/10 8.1/10

It’s safe to say that the bar scene, proximity, gambling, and Paycor Stadium prices played a positive role in Cincinnati’s score.

Coming in first place is Detroit, Michigan, and ranked at No. 32 is Los Angeles, California, scoring 53.74 out of 100.

Rank Destination Home Team Stadium Franchise Prestige Sports Bars City Center to Stadium Distance Hot Dog Price Bars Beer Price Gambling Sports Activities 1 Detroit, MI Detroit Lions 14.4/20 15.5/20 7.8/10 9.4/10 2.8/5 10/10 5/5 8.7/10 8.1/10 2 Chicago, IL Chicago Bears 17.3/20 18/20 9.7/10 7.2/10 1.9/5 5.9/10 3.1/5 9.5/10 8.8/10 3 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Saints 12.5/20 13.1/20 8.1/10 9.7/10 3.1/5 9.4/10 3/5 10/10 8.4/10 4 Charlotte, NC Carolina Panthers 13.5/20 11.7/20 8.8/10 9.4/10 3.3/5 9.7/10 3.6/10 8.3/10 8.8/10 5 Pittsburgh, PA Pittsburgh Steelers 12.5/20 18.3/20 7.2/10 7.8/10 2.5/5 6.9/10 3.4/5 8.4/10 8.8/10 6 Las Vegas, NV Las Vegas Raiders 10.4/20 15.9/20 10/10 5.3/10 4.8/5 7.8/10 3.4/5 9.8/10 8.1/10 7 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Ravens 11.9/20 12.5/20 8.4/10 8.1/10 4.7/5 8.4/10 4.4/5 8.7/10 8.1/10 8 Denver, CO Denver Broncos 11.9/20 14.8/20 9.4/10 7.5/10 3.1/5 5.3/10 4.2/5 8.3/10 9.1/10 9 Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati Bengals 9/20 12/20 8.1/10 9.4/10 3.6/5 9.1/10 4.8/5 9.1/10 8.1/10 10 Indianapolis, IN Indianapolis Colts 11.9/20 13.9/20 5.6/10 9.1/10 3.4/5 8.8/10 4.2/5 8.3/10 7.8/10

Readers can find the full list of NFL cities here.

