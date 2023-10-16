Report: Cincinnati ranks top 10 in best cities for visiting NFL fans
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As we enter peak football season, fans across the nation continue to cheer on their favorite NFL teams in the stands, at a bar and even in the comfort of their homes.
But what makes a great football experience? Is it the atmosphere? The food? The drinks in peoples’ hands?
According to a report by Bonus Finder Blogger Fintan Costello, Cincinnati ranks No. 9 as one of the best cities for visiting NFL fans.
The Queen City scored 73.19 out of 100, just two points below Denver, Colorado, and two slots above Nashville, Tennessee, a major party center with a honky tonk bar scene.
To determine the best city, Bonus Finder calculated scores based on several factors.
- How iconic the football stadium is
- The prestige of the team’s franchise
- Sports bars within walking distance
- The distance from the city’s center to the stadium
- The cost of a hot dog at the stadium
- Bars within walking distance
- The cost of a beer at the stadium
- Gambling opportunities
- Sports-related activities nearby
Here’s how well Cincinnati did in each of those categories.
|Stadium
|Franchise Prestige
|Sports Bars
|City Center to Stadium Distance
|Hot Dog Price
|Bars
|Beer Price
|Gambling
|Sports Activities
|9/20
|12/20
|8.1/10
|9.4/10
|3.6/5
|9.1/10
|4.8/5
|9.1/10
|8.1/10
It’s safe to say that the bar scene, proximity, gambling, and Paycor Stadium prices played a positive role in Cincinnati’s score.
Coming in first place is Detroit, Michigan, and ranked at No. 32 is Los Angeles, California, scoring 53.74 out of 100.
|Rank
|Destination
|Home Team
|Stadium
|Franchise Prestige
|Sports Bars
|City Center to Stadium Distance
|Hot Dog Price
|Bars
|Beer Price
|Gambling
|Sports Activities
|1
|Detroit, MI
|Detroit Lions
|14.4/20
|15.5/20
|7.8/10
|9.4/10
|2.8/5
|10/10
|5/5
|8.7/10
|8.1/10
|2
|Chicago, IL
|Chicago Bears
|17.3/20
|18/20
|9.7/10
|7.2/10
|1.9/5
|5.9/10
|3.1/5
|9.5/10
|8.8/10
|3
|New Orleans, LA
|New Orleans Saints
|12.5/20
|13.1/20
|8.1/10
|9.7/10
|3.1/5
|9.4/10
|3/5
|10/10
|8.4/10
|4
|Charlotte, NC
|Carolina Panthers
|13.5/20
|11.7/20
|8.8/10
|9.4/10
|3.3/5
|9.7/10
|3.6/10
|8.3/10
|8.8/10
|5
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|12.5/20
|18.3/20
|7.2/10
|7.8/10
|2.5/5
|6.9/10
|3.4/5
|8.4/10
|8.8/10
|6
|Las Vegas, NV
|Las Vegas Raiders
|10.4/20
|15.9/20
|10/10
|5.3/10
|4.8/5
|7.8/10
|3.4/5
|9.8/10
|8.1/10
|7
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Ravens
|11.9/20
|12.5/20
|8.4/10
|8.1/10
|4.7/5
|8.4/10
|4.4/5
|8.7/10
|8.1/10
|8
|Denver, CO
|Denver Broncos
|11.9/20
|14.8/20
|9.4/10
|7.5/10
|3.1/5
|5.3/10
|4.2/5
|8.3/10
|9.1/10
|9
|Cincinnati, OH
|Cincinnati Bengals
|9/20
|12/20
|8.1/10
|9.4/10
|3.6/5
|9.1/10
|4.8/5
|9.1/10
|8.1/10
|10
|Indianapolis, IN
|Indianapolis Colts
|11.9/20
|13.9/20
|5.6/10
|9.1/10
|3.4/5
|8.8/10
|4.2/5
|8.3/10
|7.8/10
Readers can find the full list of NFL cities here.
