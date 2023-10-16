Contests
Report: Cincinnati ranks top 10 in best cities for visiting NFL fans

Bengals fans await the start of the wild card round game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium.
Bengals fans await the start of the wild card round game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As we enter peak football season, fans across the nation continue to cheer on their favorite NFL teams in the stands, at a bar and even in the comfort of their homes.

But what makes a great football experience? Is it the atmosphere? The food? The drinks in peoples’ hands?

According to a report by Bonus Finder Blogger Fintan Costello, Cincinnati ranks No. 9 as one of the best cities for visiting NFL fans.

The Queen City scored 73.19 out of 100, just two points below Denver, Colorado, and two slots above Nashville, Tennessee, a major party center with a honky tonk bar scene.

To determine the best city, Bonus Finder calculated scores based on several factors.

  • How iconic the football stadium is
  • The prestige of the team’s franchise
  • Sports bars within walking distance
  • The distance from the city’s center to the stadium
  • The cost of a hot dog at the stadium
  • Bars within walking distance
  • The cost of a beer at the stadium
  • Gambling opportunities
  • Sports-related activities nearby

Here’s how well Cincinnati did in each of those categories.

StadiumFranchise PrestigeSports BarsCity Center to Stadium DistanceHot Dog PriceBarsBeer PriceGamblingSports Activities
9/2012/208.1/109.4/103.6/59.1/104.8/59.1/108.1/10

It’s safe to say that the bar scene, proximity, gambling, and Paycor Stadium prices played a positive role in Cincinnati’s score.

Coming in first place is Detroit, Michigan, and ranked at No. 32 is Los Angeles, California, scoring 53.74 out of 100.

RankDestinationHome TeamStadiumFranchise PrestigeSports BarsCity Center to Stadium DistanceHot Dog PriceBarsBeer PriceGamblingSports Activities
1Detroit, MIDetroit Lions14.4/2015.5/207.8/109.4/102.8/510/105/58.7/108.1/10
2Chicago, ILChicago Bears17.3/2018/209.7/107.2/101.9/55.9/103.1/59.5/108.8/10
3New Orleans, LANew Orleans Saints12.5/2013.1/208.1/109.7/103.1/59.4/103/510/108.4/10
4Charlotte, NCCarolina Panthers13.5/2011.7/208.8/109.4/103.3/59.7/103.6/108.3/108.8/10
5Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Steelers12.5/2018.3/207.2/107.8/102.5/56.9/103.4/58.4/108.8/10
6Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Raiders10.4/2015.9/2010/105.3/104.8/57.8/103.4/59.8/108.1/10
7Baltimore, MDBaltimore Ravens11.9/2012.5/208.4/108.1/104.7/58.4/104.4/58.7/108.1/10
8Denver, CODenver Broncos11.9/2014.8/209.4/107.5/103.1/55.3/104.2/58.3/109.1/10
9Cincinnati, OHCincinnati Bengals9/2012/208.1/109.4/103.6/59.1/104.8/59.1/108.1/10
10Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Colts11.9/2013.9/205.6/109.1/103.4/58.8/104.2/58.3/107.8/10

Readers can find the full list of NFL cities here.

