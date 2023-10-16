Stripe the Jungle: Bengals want fans to dress accordingly for Sunday Night Football

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals want fans to do more than show their stripes on Nov. 5, they want to stripe the jungle.

Fans going to the Sunday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills in early November are asked to wear black or orange depending on their seat location.

Check out the seating map here.

During primetime games like Sunday Night Football, the TV broadcast sometimes shows aerial shots of the stadium and crowd.

An overheard shot of Paycor Stadium sectioned out by black and orange would show the Bengals’ famous stripes.

The Bengals have their bye week on Oct. 22. Cincinnati’s next game is on Oct. 29 at the San Francisco 49ers.

The matchup against the Bills is the following week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.