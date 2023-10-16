Contests
Stripe the Jungle: Bengals want fans to dress accordingly for Sunday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer at Paycor Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer at Paycor Stadium.(The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals want fans to do more than show their stripes on Nov. 5, they want to stripe the jungle.

Fans going to the Sunday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills in early November are asked to wear black or orange depending on their seat location.

Check out the seating map here.

During primetime games like Sunday Night Football, the TV broadcast sometimes shows aerial shots of the stadium and crowd.

An overheard shot of Paycor Stadium sectioned out by black and orange would show the Bengals’ famous stripes.

The Bengals have their bye week on Oct. 22. Cincinnati’s next game is on Oct. 29 at the San Francisco 49ers.

The matchup against the Bills is the following week.

