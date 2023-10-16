CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State football player is excelling at multiple spots on the field and impressing people.

Sounds common enough, but this player is a girl.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has her story.

Tri-State girl impressing coaches, community with football skills

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.