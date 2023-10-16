Trial to begin for Clermont County man charged with murdering stepmother

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The trial is set to begin Monday for a man charged with murdering his stepmother and then trying to kill responding police.

Joshua Amburgy has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but a doctor testified last month that, while Amburgy is mentally ill, he knew his actions were wrong.

Jury selection is expected to begin shortly after the court convenes at 9:30 a.m. Monday

Clermont County Common Pleas Court Judge Victor Haddad is presiding.

Amburgy is held in lieu of a $4 million bond at the Clermont County Jail.

He faces eight charges in all including aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, three counts of felonious assault and one count of attempted murder.

Miami Township police say he stabbed Melissa Amburgy, 58, multiple times in the basement of their Valencia Drive home on Nov. 1, 2022.

She was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Amburgy, meanwhile, fled when officers responded to the home at about 1 p.m.

Police have said they tracked him to the back patio of a nearby residence.

'Drop the knife': Police bodycam shows officer shooting armed suspect

He was still armed with the knife and charged at police despite repeated commands from officers to drop the weapon, according to Police Chief Mike Mills.

One officer deployed his non-lethal force, a Taser, but it missed, he said.

Another officer defended himself against the deadly threat by shooting the armed suspect in the leg. That officer is expected to testify at the trial.

Officers immediately rendered aid, applying a tourniquet until medics arrived.

The chief has called the outcome “unfortunate” but said the officers “were forced” into it.

Joshua Amburgy also was airlifted to the hospital, where he was treated and then released to jail on Nov. 8.

Neighbors have told FOX19 NOW Amburgy has “bipolar issues.”

He was convicted of assault on a police officer on May 31, 2019, according to court records.

Two other charges were dismissed: a felony count of assault and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

In that case, he initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and underwent three court-ordered psychiatric examinations of his mental condition at the time of the offense, court records show.

The court ultimately determined he did not meet the criteria for a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity so that was withdrawn, the court docket states.

He was sentenced to probation and all three of his court-ordered psychiatric evaluations were sealed per court order, according to the docket.

