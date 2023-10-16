Contests
Trial starts Monday for Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting woman, cover-up

Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting woman
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A jury trial is expected to begin Monday for a Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting a woman and trying to cover it up.

Brandon Freeman, 53, was arrested in February on misdemeanor counts of assault and obstructing official business. He pleaded not guilty.

A woman told police he grabbed her by her neck and slammed her into a wall on Feb. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Freeman also is accused of cleaning up the blood from the incident to block police from conducting a full investigation, another criminal complaint states.

He has been on desk duty. If he is convicted, his case will go through the city’s disciplinary process.

