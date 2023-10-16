Trial starts Monday for Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting woman, cover-up
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A jury trial is expected to begin Monday for a Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting a woman and trying to cover it up.
Brandon Freeman, 53, was arrested in February on misdemeanor counts of assault and obstructing official business. He pleaded not guilty.
A woman told police he grabbed her by her neck and slammed her into a wall on Feb. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
Freeman also is accused of cleaning up the blood from the incident to block police from conducting a full investigation, another criminal complaint states.
He has been on desk duty. If he is convicted, his case will go through the city’s disciplinary process.
