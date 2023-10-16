Troopers: West Union man dies in single-vehicle crash in Adams County

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a single-vehicle crash left one man dead in Adams County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Robert Scott, 65, of West Union, was driving a truck westbound on Wheat Ridge Road when his vehicle drove off the left side of the road at approximately 11:20 a.m.

Troopers say Scott’s vehicle ended up striking a utility pole.

In addition, he was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash happened, OHSP said.

Adams County EMS arrived at the scene where they later pronounced Scott dead, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

