Troopers: West Union man dies in single-vehicle crash in Adams County

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Oliver Township.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Oliver Township.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a single-vehicle crash left one man dead in Adams County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Robert Scott, 65, of West Union, was driving a truck westbound on Wheat Ridge Road when his vehicle drove off the left side of the road at approximately 11:20 a.m.

Troopers say Scott’s vehicle ended up striking a utility pole.

In addition, he was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash happened, OHSP said.

Adams County EMS arrived at the scene where they later pronounced Scott dead, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

