Medics called to crash on I-71 S. near Norwood Lateral due to crash involving semi, dispatch says
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The two left lanes were blocked on Interstate 71 south about half a mile beyond the Norwood Lateral due to a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Cincinnati police dispatch.
Dispatch says a medic was called around 8 a.m., but it is unclear if anyone was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
