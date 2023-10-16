Medics called to crash on I-71 S. near Norwood Lateral due to crash involving semi, dispatch says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The two left lanes were blocked on Interstate 71 south about half a mile beyond the Norwood Lateral due to a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Cincinnati police dispatch.

Dispatch says a medic was called around 8 a.m., but it is unclear if anyone was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.