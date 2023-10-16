Contests
WATCH: Butler County sheriff to hold press conference after large amount of fentanyl seized over the weekend

By Mike Schell
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is expected to hold a press conference Monday in reference to a large fentanyl bust that happened over the weekend.

